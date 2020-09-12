UA football season-ticket holders, tailgaters will miss community connection this fall

He lasted one year at ASU. He then attended Phoenix College before deciding to join the Air National Guard. Hubbard took some business courses at the UA and made a career in paint.

Hubbard never stopped wearing the colors, and only a pandemic could prevent him from attending UA football games again this fall.

“I’m the eternal optimist,” he said. “They change their minds all the time. I’ll drink my coke out of a straw with a mask. I don’t care.”

Culture, community

Ted Downing is best known as a former member of the Arizona House of Representatives. He’s also an anthropologist and a research professor of social development at the UA. So it stands to reason that his son, Demitri, would know more about world culture than the typical tailgater.

As Demitri Downing sees it, that’s what tailgating is — a cultural activity. Nothing better symbolizes the melting pot that America is supposed to be. Never has America needed it more than now.