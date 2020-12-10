UA football storylines: On Rourke Freeburg's rivalry ties, Arizona newbie QBs and the gray-haired Aaron Blackwell

Chuck Cecil’s name is forever instilled in UA football lore because of his 106-yard interception return for a touchdown against rival Arizona State in 1986.

Alex Zendejas beat ASU with a field goal in 2009 … then had two extra-point attempts blocked the following season as the Sun Devils won in double overtime.

The history behind the Territorial Cup is what makes the “Duel in the Desert” one of the most storied rivalries in college sports. Legends are made when the Wildcats and Sun Devils meet.

This year’s game will be different from all the others.

The energy at Arizona Stadium on Friday will be self-generated. No fans will be allowed into Arizona Stadium for COVID-19 concerns. Even the 1899 game between Arizona and Tempe’s “Normal School” at Tucson’s Carrillo Gardens drew at least some spectators.

“The sad part is … the passion and the energy that the fans bring into the stadium,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “You can imagine what it looks like with a rivalry game and that’s hard. It’s hard on everyone. … We miss that.”

There are a few things at stake on Friday, including the first win of the season for both teams.

Kevin Sumlin will try to avoid becoming the first UA head coach since Bob Weber to lose his first three Territorial Cup games.

He’s also trying to avoid becoming the first coach since Ed Doherty in 1957 to begin a season without a win through his first five games. The Wildcats, who were a part of the Border Conference and had Jack Davis and Allen Polley as team captains, concluded the ’57 season with a 1-8-1 record. Arizona’s only win that season was a 17-14 home victory over Marquette.

The Wildcats — and Sumlin — will try to avoid making history for all the wrong reasons in what is already a Territorial Cup unlike any in UA-ASU history.