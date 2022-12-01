UA, Jedd Fisch agree to 2-year contract extension; coach aims to 'take program to greater heights'

Arizona's football program is on the upswing under Jedd Fisch, and the university rewarded him for his work Thursday.

The UA and Fisch agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027. The deal is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. Details of the extension were not immediately available.

Fisch became the Wildcats’ coach in December 2020. They had lost 12 games in a row when he took over, including a 70-7 defeat vs. rival Arizona State.

After going 1-11 in his first year, Arizona improved to 5-7 this season. The Wildcats’ four-game improvement was tied for the second-best one-year jump in program history. They finished the campaign with a 38-35 win over the Sun Devils.

"Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona football, for our student-athletes and for our fans," UA president Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. "With a top-(25) recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence, and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."

The football program was at a low point when Fisch came to Tucson. In less than two years, he overhauled the roster and made the Wildcats competitive. Their wins this past season including a road upset of UCLA, which was ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 at the time. Arizona’s victory over ASU ended a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup series.

"Jedd's success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. "The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona football under Jedd's excellent leadership."

Fisch originally signed a five-year contract running through November 2025. His average annual compensation for the five-year deal, including base salary and additional duties, was just over $2.8 million. Fisch’s base salaries in the original deal climbed from $1.8 million in 2021 to $2.3 million in ’25.

The assistant coaches' salary pool in Fisch’s original contract was $3.7 million annually. It’s unknown whether that figure will increase as part of the extension.

"(Wife) Amber and I, along with our family, are so grateful to President Robbins, Dave Heeke and the entire university leadership for their belief in our program and the direction we are heading," Fisch said. "This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas. This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful.

“I am excited about the improvements our program has made, but we can't wait to get back on the recruiting trail and bring in more great players to take our program to greater heights. I want to thank Wildcat Nation for its support. Now it's time to fill the stadium! Bear down and go Cats."

Arizona’s average home attendance increased from 34,900 in 2021 to 44,209 in ’22. That was the biggest increase in the Pac-12 and the 11th largest nationally, per the UA.

The football team also has improved its GPA every semester under Fisch.