UA lands four-star OL Raymond Pulido, who had been committed to Alabama

Arizona’s flurry of recruiting activity continued Sunday night when four-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido flipped his commitment from Alabama to the UA.

Pulido is from Apple Valley, California, which is about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. His father told 247Sports that Raymond “felt really comfortable” with Wildcats offensive line coach Brennan Carroll and is impressed with Jedd Fisch’s program vision and pro-style offense.

Pulido is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and in 247Sports’ Composite index. He’s listed at 6-6 and well over 300 pounds.

Pulido had been committed to Alabama since August. He held more than a dozen offers.

Earlier Sunday, Arizona received transfer commitments from former Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe – a five-star prospect coming out of high school – and former Georgia defensive tackle Bill Norton.

The Los Angeles Times named Pulido its high school lineman of the year for 2022. He also plays basketball and is a thrower on the track team for Apple Valley.

The addition of Pulido gives Arizona 21 verbal commitments for the class of ’23 and raises the Wildcats’ national ranking to 37th per Rivals and 247Sports.