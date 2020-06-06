UA, plaintiff reach settlement in Title IX lawsuit involving former running back Orlando Bradford

Lauren Groth, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, said she was “pleased for our client, that she has this resolved.”

On Sept. 14, 2016, a woman called Tucson police to say that Bradford had held her against her will over the past two days, hitting and choking her multiple times. He was booked into jail on seven felony counts and immediately dismissed from the football team by coach Rich Rodriguez.

The next day, a second woman — the plaintiff in the now-settled lawsuit — called Tucson police to say that Bradford had also abused her over the course of their relationship. Bradford was booked on four additional domestic violence-related charges, eventually pleading guilty to one count for each woman.

The second lawsuit detailed how the plaintiff’s mother called the UA’s dean of students in May 2016 to express concern over her daughter, who endured several more months of abuse by Bradford before his arrest that September.

The suit said UA officials had received previous reports that Bradford was abusing another student, and instead of taking real action, they moved him off campus and barred him from having contact with the woman. The suit claimed the UA exercised “deliberate indifference” in its handling of Bradford.