UA planning for 100% capacity at football games; on-campus tailgating also returning

Jedd Fisch wants to pack the house at Arizona Stadium this fall, and at least one hurdle has been cleared in that regard.

The UA announced Wednesday that it is planning for 100% home capacity this season, along with the resumption of on-campus tailgating.

Fans were not permitted at Arizona’s three home games last season because of the pandemic. Tailgating also wasn’t allowed.

"Our athletics department has been deliberate in its phased approach to fan attendance throughout the spring, and this announcement of full capacity for the 2021 football season is the exciting completion of our diligent process," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement.

"Watching and cheering for Arizona football in person is the foundation of our fan and student-athlete experiences. Southern Arizona rallies around home football games in the fall, and it represents the synergy between our program, the University of Arizona and the community.”

The Wildcats are in their first season under Fisch. They will seek to end a program-record 12-game losing streak in the Sept. 4 season opener against BYU in Las Vegas. Arizona’s home opener is slated for Sept. 11 against San Diego State.

The UA plays six home games in all. Season tickets are on sale now. Single-game tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday.

