UA president Robert C. Robbins on football's fall return: 'My sense is, right now, I just don't see that happening'

University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins said in a radio interview Wednesday that he’s “really concerned” about whether college football will be played this fall, and that the UA is still awaiting guidance from the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Robbins told "The Buckmaster Show" on 1030-AM that while the UA is planning to hold in-person classes starting in August, he's “really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall."

“My sense is, right now, I just don’t see that happening,” he said.

Robbins is both a medical doctor and arguably the Wildcats’ most high-profile sports supporter. Robbins especially has an affinity for football, the sport he played in high school. (Robbins was a quarterback of note who had planned to walk on at Ole Miss before suffering a knee injury).