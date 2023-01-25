UA promotes Matthew Hayes to CFO of athletic department; will still oversee football

Matthew Hayes, who has played an instrumental role in the rebuilding of the Arizona football program, has been appointed as the chief financial officer and senior associate athletics director of internal operations for the UA athletic department.

Hayes spent the past two years as chief of staff and associate AD for Arizona football administration under Jedd Fisch. Hayes’ new duties include supervision of football.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew into a new and pivotal position within our athletics department,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “It’s critical to our day-to-day operations that we utilize his expertise and experience to continue our department’s pursuit of excellence and fulfillment of our mission to develop student-athletes into academic, athletic and life champions. Matthew made a tremendous impact on our football program, and we are eager to have him transition into this new position.”’

Hayes has more than 16 years of financial and operational experience in various professional capacities. His background includes biotech, eCommerce, real estate and professional and collegiate football.

“I am thankful to ... Dave Heeke for this dual-role opportunity on the Wildcats leadership team, and I look forward to serving our great university, student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, fans and community,” Hayes said. “I am thrilled to partner with all 22 Arizona world-class sports programs as we provide resources and experiences for our student-athletes to excel in academics and athletics at the University of Arizona.”

Hayes essentially replaces Heeke’s previous top lieutenant, Derek van der Merwe, who recently left to become the athletic director at Bowling Green.