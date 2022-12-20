UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.

Ostendorp earned Academic All-District honors earlier this month from College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) and was named Arizona’s student-athlete valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class.

Ostendorp, an aerospace engineering major, averaged 45.5 yards per punt this past season as a fourth-year junior. He averaged 49.2 yards the previous season, when he earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Ostendorp, who also served as the Wildcats’ holder this past season, is set to return to the UA in 2023 for his final year of eligibility.

UA linebacker Malik Reed has entered the transfer portal.

Reed came to Arizona from Wisconsin in January 2021 as part of the Wildcats’ first portal haul under Jedd Fisch. Reed, who attended Chandler High School, appeared in nine games in ’21, including a start in the season finale at Arizona State.

Reed was considered a favorite to start at weak-side linebacker this past season but appeared in only one game. He was slowed by injuries during spring practice and never gained a foothold during training camp.

Two more ex-Wildcats have landed at new schools.

Defensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins Jr. became the fourth former UA player to commit to UMass. The Minutemen are coached by Don Brown, who served as Arizona’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

Wiggins, who’s from Massachusetts, did not appear in a game for the Wildcats during his one season in Tucson.

Linebacker Kolbe Cage, who started six games in 2022, is transferring to Southern Miss.