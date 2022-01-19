 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal
University of Arizona vs Washington

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp (19) gets his leg loose, working out in the pre-game before the Wildcats take on Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference.

Ostendorp, who’s from Phoenix, will be a fourth-year junior next season. The top punter in the nation last year, Ray Guy Award winner Matt Araiza of San Diego State, has entered the NFL draft. The only other punter to have a higher average than Ostendorp, Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse, exhausted his eligibility.

Safety Logan Kraut on Wednesday became the 17th UA player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Kraut did not appear in a game as a true freshman last season. He was a member of the 2021 recruiting class that signed just days before Jedd Fisch was hired as coach.

Kraut is the third member of that class to enter the portal, joining defensive back Javione Carr and defensive tackle Alex Navarro-Silva.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

