UA recruiting confidential: Analysts assess Wildcats’ coaching candidates and challenges

On the next coach’s recruiting strategy

Biggins: “Try to keep the best kids in state. They always want to leave, but you’ve got to try. ... Arizona always seems to recruit well in Texas. If you don’t have a great base in your own state, and the best guys there aren’t going to stick around, figure out a way to go national. In California, not everybody is gonna go to USC, UCLA, Washington or Cal. Get the next-best guys. ... Arizona has kind of always been a tough place to recruit to. Washington State and Oregon State are the only tougher places in the Pac-12. You’ve got to be really good at evaluating, developing.”

Gorney: “I don’t want to say you forget in-state recruiting, because you can’t. But they’re in a situation where no matter what you do or who you are, they will still struggle to get any semblance of success. ... You have to look at California. Look for the Jermar Jeffersons of the world. You need more J.J. Taylors — guys where there are questions about size but the ability is there. You have to recruit Southern California for the hidden gems the local schools are missing on.”

Angulo: “They have to attack the state of Arizona. There’s no excuse for why they only have one commit in this 2021 group. They need to lock down a handful of prospects. They’re not expected to win the five-star players or four-star QBs, but there are a lot of really quality players. ... Priority No. 2 is to line up a staff with really energetic recruiters. Surround yourself with an energetic staff that is hungry.”

