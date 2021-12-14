UA recruiting rankings entering early signing day show work by Jedd Fisch, staff is paying off

If those rankings hold, this will be Arizona’s best recruiting effort in almost a decade. The Wildcats haven’t cracked the top 40 in 247Sports.com's rankings since 2014, when they were 31st. Rivals had them 37th in 2017. Since then, they’ve been 55th or lower every year.

“They’ve put in a ton of hours from an evaluation standpoint, building relationships,” Angulo said. “Without much to sell in terms of the on-field product, so far done they’ve done a terrific job of letting recruits know there’s an opportunity there. All those things have added up to them reeling in what’s a really good class.”

Fisch and his staff have capitalized on a window of time that could be closed by next fall. It’s still early enough in his tenure that he can sell hope and opportunity. If Arizona struggles on the field to start next season, that pitch will become less convincing.

“Some kids want to play for an immediate winner,” said Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals.com. “Some want to build something special. And some want to come in immediately and play.

“That staff has been aggressive in going after (those) guys. That’s going to help win some of these battles.”