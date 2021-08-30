UA’s ‘champagne problem’: If starter uncorks TD passes, two-QB plan could be toast

‘COVID-aware’

The 2021 college football season began last weekend. Unlike last year, all teams are planning to play a full schedule.

That doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over or that it can’t impact teams or games. Fisch has reminded his players of that possibility and urged them to behave responsibly outside the facility.

“We’re certainly very COVID-aware as a program,” Fisch said. “We made vaccinations an enormous priority. We were able to get 100% vaccinated with no exceptions. So every player on our team, every coach, every person that works in the building.

“We also understand that there’s breakthrough cases and COVID is a real deal that we have to make sure that we don’t lose guys to. So we let them know that every day is a game, every day is a competition. You’re competing against BYU. You’re competing against the rest of the country. Are they going to get COVID? Are you going to get COVID? Are you going to be able to avoid getting sick? Are you going to be able to avoid missing time?

“With that comes every decision you make. It’s really important for us to make smart decisions and wise decisions so we don’t run into a problem where we lose guys because of a Friday night or Saturday night out.”