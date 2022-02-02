UA’s Stanley Berryhill III determined to prove himself — again — at East-West Shrine Bowl

“Schools were telling me that they liked me a lot,” he said. “If they don't get this kid, then I’ll have a scholarship. Just my luck, every team got the player that they wanted.”

The best Berryhill could do was a preferred walk-on offer from Arizona State. He accepted it — but still wanted to go to Arizona.

“We were bitter,” Berryhill’s father conceded.

Charlie McKee —a former UA receiver who had trained the elder Berryhill, a star running back at Cholla High School — showed Berryhill’s film to then-Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez liked what he saw and offered Berryhill a walk-on spot. He ended up where he had hoped to be all along.

Changes and chances

It didn’t take long for Rodriguez’s successor, Kevin Sumlin, to recognize that Berryhill belonged. Sumlin, who took over the program in January 2018, gave Berryhill his long-coveted scholarship in August of that year.

After serving as a productive role player that season and the next, Berryhill emerged as Arizona’s leading receiver during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Then Sumlin was fired, and a period of uncertainty followed.