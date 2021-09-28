UA safeties coach Chuck Cecil tries to wrap his head around tackling issues, targeting calls

“The biggest thing there is just to go and wrap-tackle the legs,” Cecil said. “It’s a very simple technique, and it's virtually undefeated.

“There's times to take the big hit. And then there's times to just tackle them and get them on the ground. That part of the tackling decision-making is just a big part of the process. When do you go for the big hit, and when do you go for the sure tackle?

“JY and Gunner are both explosive guys that want to do the big thing. They come hard; they play hard. Sometimes the best thing to do is to slow down, actually, and to make a sure tackle.”

Part of the challenge in teaching those techniques is that NCAA rules put a cap on the number of fully padded practices teams are allowed to hold. UA coach Jedd Fisch said the team will don full pads for some of its practices during this week’s bye, but it isn’t like the old days — or even the fairly recent days.

“Therein lies the rub,” Cecil said. “You might get five minutes here or 10 minutes there in practice of individual time to actually work on something like tackling. There's clearly other things that you need to work on as well. So trying to manage your time and making sure that that you get important things like tackling in are obviously always very important. We have done that.”