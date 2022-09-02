UA-SDSU predictions: Picks against the spread, over/under selections for Saturday's season opener

The Star's weekly football picks aren't guaranteed to make you money. But we're hopeful you'll value our expertise this college football season.

After all, the Star didn't miss an Arizona football practice this summer, so we have a comprehensive look at the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era — which begins Saturday, when Arizona takes on San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium.

All season long, UA football writers Michael Lev and Justin Spears and Star sports editor Ryan Finley will predict scores and total points for every Arizona game during The Wildcast podcast. Up first: Arizona vs. San Diego State.

Arizona at San Diego State

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Snapdragon Stadium

Point spread: San Diego State -6

Over/under: 46 points

(The latest episode of The Wildcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify)

Michael Lev's prediction (over/under): San Diego State 23, Arizona 20 (under)

Lev says: "I really wanted to pick Arizona to win this game — and I think they can. There's definitely a path that you can see, but man, ... I couldn't get past that matchup in the trenches, especially the Arizona offensive line versus the San Diego State defensive front. I think that's going to be the No. 1 matchup in the game. I think it's going to be a low-scoring grinder of a game that favors San Diego State."

Justin Spears' prediction (over/under):Arizona 24, San Diego State 20 (under)

Spears says: "I'm gonna go with an Arizona win, and I like them to do it in a way where they do all the right things on all (three) different phases. Offense, they'll do just enough to stay in the game. Defense, I think they get one takeaway, because that's been an emphasis all offseason long, but that's easier said than done. ... Their All-American punter Kyle Ostendorp is going to pin San Diego State inside the five- or 10-yard line (late in the fourth quarter), and then the defense will force a three-and-out, get the ball back and score (the game-winning touchdown)."

Ryan Finley's prediction (over/under): San Diego State 17, Arizona 10 (under)