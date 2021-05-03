UA spring football rewind, Part 1: Wildcats’ critical QB decision still a long way off

Jordan McCloud, a transfer from South Florida, is set to join the program with the next wave of newcomers on June 7. McCloud, a fourth-year sophomore, appeared in 20 games at USF, including 17 starts. He passed for 2,770 yards and accounted for 26 touchdowns. He’s coming here to compete for the job.

We don’t know a ton about McCloud at this point beyond his résumé, which is a lot more extensive than his competitors’. We did get an up-close look at Cruz and Plummer during spring practice, which offered an informative snapshot of their progress and how they fit in Fisch’s system.

Both experienced ups and downs during spring ball. Just when it seemed like one might separate from the other, the script flipped. That’s what led to this comment from Fisch about four-fifths of the way through spring:

“We just need more consistency out of the quarterback position. We're not playing consistent enough; we're not hitting enough passes; we're not controlling the line of scrimmage the way I expect us to.

“We are bouncing back. We're having a couple of tough plays. And then we're bouncing back and having a big play, and it kinda gets the momentum back. But we would like more consistency out of that position ... all positions.”