UA spring football rewind, Part 2: Where are the Wildcats most vulnerable on defense?

It feels almost inevitable that Arizona’s defense will improve in 2021, especially when you consider two factors:

1. New coordinator Don Brown has succeeded everywhere he has been, from Massachusetts to Michigan.

2. The Wildcats couldn’t possibly be worse than they were last season.

It’s easy to overlook specific statistics in the wake of the Territorial Cup bloodbath and the changing of the guard that followed. The 2020 season, such as it was, seems more like a bad dream than a campaign that counts toward the permanent record.

It’s also the most recent reference point we have. The CliffsNotes are as follows: Arizona ranked last in the Pac-12 in total defense, rushing defense, points allowed, sacks and takeaways.

So there’s nowhere to go but up. Heck, it wouldn’t be surprising if the UA surpassed its totals for sacks and yardage lost in the first quarter against BYU. The Wildcats had two sacks in five games in 2020. They cost the opposition 3 yards. The next-lowest figures in the league were seven (by two teams, including Cal, which played one fewer game) and 31.