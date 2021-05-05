UA spring football rewind, Part 3: Wildcats’ wideout corps only goes so deep

It was at once one of the most encouraging and discouraging moments of spring practice.

In the second quarter of Arizona’s spring game on April 24, quarterback Gunner Cruz launched a deep pass down the left sideline. The ball landed exactly where it was supposed to, into the awaiting arms of receiver Jamarye Joiner, who hauled it in for a 61-yard gain.

That would be the last we’d see of Joiner on the field. He got banged up on the play and spent most of the rest of the game sitting on the bench with a boot on his left foot — the same foot that required surgery a year ago.

Joiner suffered a recurrence of the Jones fracture that sidelined him for most of the 2020 offseason. He had surgery last week and conceivably could miss the start of the ’21 season.

Just when it looked as if the Wildcats’ receiver rotation had solidified — and a potential starting quarterback was in sync with one of its top performers — the unit suffered a blow. Joiner is expected to be back at some point this year, but the injury casts doubt on a group that lacks certainty beyond the top tier.

That’s the area we’re going to explore in our third and final lingering question about UA football now that spring practice is over: