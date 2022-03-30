UA spring practice No. 10: RB Jonah Coleman, WR Anthony Simpson among standouts

The Arizona Wildcats held their 10th practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 10:

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman continued to look like a rising star, regularly breaking tackles and running effectively in tight quarters near the goal line. Coleman also just missed what would have been a spectacular leaping touchdown catch.

* Receiver Anthony Simpson had a strong practice, showing excellent speed on a jet sweep and hauling in a one-handed touchdown in the end zone on the final play on a pass from Jayden de Laura. De Laura earlier showed good touch on an out route to Simpson and plus arm strength on a TD pass over the middle to Dorian Singer. De Laura’s improvisational skills came out on a sideline completion to Michael Wiley.

* Receiver Jacob Cowing scored touchdowns on back-to-back passes from de Laura from the 3-yard line.

* Cornerback Christian-Roland Wallace has made freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan earn every catch throughout camp. McMillan got the best of Roland-Wallace on a comeback route in the end zone for a TD.