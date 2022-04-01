UA spring practice No. 11: QB Noah Fifita shows off arm; DJ Warnell notches INT

The Arizona Wildcats held their 11th practice of spring Friday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 11:

* Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita had one of his best sessions of spring, showing off his arm strength on multiple throws. Veteran QB Jordan McCloud also had one of his better sessions, including a well-placed back-shoulder throw to freshman receiver AJ Jones on the next-to-last play of practice. McCloud did not wear the brace he’s been sporting on his right leg.

* QB Jayden de Laura, the presumptive starter, had an up-and-down day. He threw a pair of interceptions during 7-on-7, including a spectacular play by nickel back DJ Warnell, who tipped the ball to himself for the pick.

* Defensive end Jason Harris continued to show improvement, registering three quarterback pressures during 11-on-11 work.

* Receiver Ma’jon Wright and defensive lineman JB Brown returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Linebacker Anthony Solomon appeared to be a full participant after being limited earlier in the week.

* Linebacker Jerry Roberts, who got banged up Wednesday, did not participate and is expected to be out for the remainder of spring. Roberts, who missed the end of last season because of a broken leg, should be fully available for the fall.

* Others who did not participate included offensive linemen Paiton Fears and Jacob Reece and defensive back Gunner Maldonado. With Fears out, Josh Donovan moved to right tackle, JT Hand shifted to left guard and Grayson Stovall worked at center.

* As they did the previous Friday, the Wildcats worked for about 90 minutes in shorts and shells. They will conduct a scrimmage at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night.

