UA spring practice No. 12: WR Tetairoa McMillan stars in Wildcats' scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats scrimmaged at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 12:

* UA coach Jedd Fisch said freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan had his “best night of practice” to date. McMillan had at least five catches, including a 21-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura.

* De Laura’s best plays came outside the pocket. We’ll have more on that aspect of his game Sunday.

* After a rough start that included only one first down on the first four possessions, the offense came to life on its fifth series. Receiver Dorian Singer capped it with a 20-yard touchdown on a well-blocked tunnel screen.

* Hunter Echols ended the first series with a sack. Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. also was a disruptive force up front, registering one tackle for loss and a sack. Defensive linemen Tiaoalii Savea and Jermaine Wiggins Jr. and linebacker Anthony Solomon were among others who recorded sacks.

* Freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. was a frequent target for Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita. Green, who’s listed at 5-10, 159 pounds, showed toughness after the catch on several occasions.

* Tailback Michael Wiley made a one-handed grab on a swing pass from de Laura and advance the ball 16 yards to the 1. Wiley scored on the next play.

* Tailbacks Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. participated in the scrimmage after being held out of contact earlier in the week. Both have missed time this spring.

* Shontrail Key and Davis DiVall got extensive playing time with the second unit at left tackle and left guard, respectively.

* The Wildcats squeezed in some special-teams work between series. Jacob Cowing and Green were the top two punt returners. Cowing, Wiley, Green and Jashon Butler were the kickoff returners.

* Safety Jaxen Turner again wore a red no-contact jersey. He was briefly “ejected” after a high hit on Singer in the end zone. Things got chippy between the offense and defense a handful of times.

* The defense went 4-0 in the “overtime” period – four two-point plays from the 3-yard line.

* Tailback Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Joseph Borjon exited early with what Fisch said were minor leg injuries.

* Right tackle Paiton Fears returned after being out Friday. Nickel back Gunner Maldonado participated after missing a handful of practices and was extremely active, especially as a blitzer.

* Players who dressed but did not participate included receiver Anthony Simpson, tight end Tanner McLachlan and linebacker Malik Reed. Linebacker Jerry Roberts and offensive lineman Leif Magnuson were out. Fisch said there’s a chance Roberts, who has a bruised foot, could be available for the spring game this upcoming Saturday.

* With Reed and Turner out, Ammon Allen and Anthony Ward handled most of the “Mike” linebacker duties. Solomon and Kolbe Cage worked at the “Will” position.

* The Wildcats return to practice Tuesday.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

