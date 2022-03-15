UA spring practice No. 2: Freshman OT Jacob Reece enrolls; movement elsewhere on O-line

The Arizona Wildcats resumed spring practice Tuesday afternoon after a layoff of nearly two weeks. Here are some notes and observations from spring workout No. 2:

* Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Reece has enrolled in school and should be practicing with the team soon, possibly as early as Thursday. Reece attended practice in street clothes and needs to pass his physical before being cleared.

* Another freshman offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea, worked with the first unit at right guard. That shifted Josh Donovan to the left side.

* Jayden de Laura took most of the first-team reps at quarterback. He was a little inconsistent with his ball placement, likely a byproduct of not having worked with this receiving crew very long. His best ball came on a throw over the middle to tight end Alex Lines.