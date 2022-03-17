UA spring practice No. 3: Malik Reed debuts at MLB; RB Jonah Coleman makes an impact

Arizona held its third practice of spring Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from the Wildcats’ first fully padded workout of spring ball:
* Malik Reed made his spring debut after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 MLB.
* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman made the play of the day, trucking safety Isaiah Taylor at the end of a run. The offensive sideline erupted after Coleman drove Taylor into the turf.
* Coleman split a pair of one-on-one blocking reps vs. linebacker Matt Weerts. Blitz pickup is always a challenge for young backs.
* Defensive end Hunter Echols made a pair of plays in the backfield during 9-on-7 running drills. Mercier and linebacker Anthony Solomon also registered stops for losses. Solomon notched a TFL during 11-on-11 play as well.
* Jayden de Laura’s best throw of the day came on a deep ball down the right sideline to Jacob Cowing during 7-on-7.
* Tailback Jalen John slipped through the defense and nearly scored a touchdown during the first 11-on-11 period.
* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace recorded a sack during 11-on-11 play.
* Noah Fifita had a strong connection with receiver Anthony Simpson during 11-on-11, hitting him twice during one series. Fifita made a nifty back-side throw to Ma’jon Wright on the final play of 11-on-11.
* Jordan McCloud’s best throw of the day came on a TD pass to freshman receiver AJ Jones in the left corner of the end zone. Jones leaped to catch the pass over cornerback Jakelyn Morgan.
* Freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. drew praise from Jedd Fisch during individual drills. “KG, that’s a perfect route,” Fisch told Green.
* Green was among the players fielding punts. The others were Cowing, Drake Anderson, Tetairoa McMillan, Dorian Singer and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine.
* Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. was a full participant after missing the first two practices. Wilson worked with the second unit.
* Issaiah Johnson appears to have moved from linebacker to tight end.
* Another player who has shifted from defensive to offense, Shontrail Key, got some time at left tackle.
* Freshman tackle Jacob Reece, who recently enrolled, remained in street clothes.
* Defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa was not in uniform and worked on the side for the second straight practice.
* Former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, one of Fisch’s mentors, attended practice.
* The Wildcats are scheduled to scrimmage at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
