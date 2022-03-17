UA spring practice No. 3: Malik Reed debuts at MLB; RB Jonah Coleman makes an impact

Arizona held its third practice of spring Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from the Wildcats’ first fully padded workout of spring ball:

* Malik Reed made his spring debut after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 MLB.

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman made the play of the day, trucking safety Isaiah Taylor at the end of a run. The offensive sideline erupted after Coleman drove Taylor into the turf.

* Coleman split a pair of one-on-one blocking reps vs. linebacker Matt Weerts. Blitz pickup is always a challenge for young backs.

* Defensive end Hunter Echols made a pair of plays in the backfield during 9-on-7 running drills. Mercier and linebacker Anthony Solomon also registered stops for losses. Solomon notched a TFL during 11-on-11 play as well.