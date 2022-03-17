 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA spring practice No. 3: Malik Reed debuts at MLB; RB Jonah Coleman makes an impact
Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Arizona held its third practice of spring Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from the Wildcats’ first fully padded workout of spring ball:

* Malik Reed made his spring debut after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 MLB.

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman made the play of the day, trucking safety Isaiah Taylor at the end of a run. The offensive sideline erupted after Coleman drove Taylor into the turf.

* Coleman split a pair of one-on-one blocking reps vs. linebacker Matt Weerts. Blitz pickup is always a challenge for young backs.

* Defensive end Hunter Echols made a pair of plays in the backfield during 9-on-7 running drills. Mercier and linebacker Anthony Solomon also registered stops for losses. Solomon notched a TFL during 11-on-11 play as well.

Jayden de Laura’s best throw of the day came on a deep ball down the right sideline to Jacob Cowing during 7-on-7.

* Tailback Jalen John slipped through the defense and nearly scored a touchdown during the first 11-on-11 period.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace recorded a sack during 11-on-11 play.

Noah Fifita had a strong connection with receiver Anthony Simpson during 11-on-11, hitting him twice during one series. Fifita made a nifty back-side throw to Ma’jon Wright on the final play of 11-on-11.

Jordan McCloud’s best throw of the day came on a TD pass to freshman receiver AJ Jones in the left corner of the end zone. Jones leaped to catch the pass over cornerback Jakelyn Morgan.

* Freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. drew praise from Jedd Fisch during individual drills. “KG, that’s a perfect route,” Fisch told Green.

* Green was among the players fielding punts. The others were Cowing, Drake Anderson, Tetairoa McMillan, Dorian Singer and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine.

* Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. was a full participant after missing the first two practices. Wilson worked with the second unit.

Issaiah Johnson appears to have moved from linebacker to tight end.

* Another player who has shifted from defensive to offense, Shontrail Key, got some time at left tackle.

* Freshman tackle Jacob Reece, who recently enrolled, remained in street clothes.

* Defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa was not in uniform and worked on the side for the second straight practice.

* Former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, one of Fisch’s mentors, attended practice.

* The Wildcats are scheduled to scrimmage at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

