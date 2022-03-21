UA spring practice No. 5: QBs, pass catchers stand out; CB Treydan Stukes continues strong camp

The Arizona Wildcats held their fifth practice of spring Monday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 5:

* UA coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterbacks, as a group, had their best practice so far. Jayden de Laura, who continued to take all the first-team reps, definitely had his best day, throwing the ball with conviction and confidence.

* Fisch pitted the offense vs. the defense in a series of one-on-ones. The defense won the best-of-5 competition when cornerback Treydan Stukes forced an incomplete pass. Stukes continued his strong camp, notching a pass breakup and an interception.

* After Stukes’ pick of de Laura, the offense caught fire. Anthony Simpson made a nifty toe-tap grab inside the left sideline, then snagged a TD pass in the back of the end zone from Will Plummer. Dorian Singer made a tumbling TD catch in the back of the end zone on a pass from Noah Fifita. Keyan Burnett made an acrobatic grab just beyond the right pylon for a TD from Jordan McCloud. And Tetairoa McMillan caught a shallow cross from de Laura and raced into the end zone for a score.