UA spring practice No. 6: Reed-Roberts LB combo debuts; Hunter Echols harasses QBs

The Arizona Wildcats held their sixth practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 6:

* Arizona used several different combinations at linebacker, including pairing Jerry Roberts and Malik Reed for the first time this spring. Roberts, who’s working his way back from a broken leg, saw his most extensive action of spring camp. Reed, who’s been battling a hamstring injury, appeared to make it through the entire practice without a setback. Roberts had a sack during 11-on-11 red-zone work.

* Defensive end Hunter Echols continued his recent surge, recording 1.5 sacks, a tackle-for-loss, a quarterback hurry and a batted pass in 11-on-11.

* Other players who recorded sacks included Tiaoalii Savea, Jason Harris and Paris Shand and Gunner Maldonado. Maldonado broke up a pass in the end zone on the preceding play.

* The offensive play of the day was turned in by Jordan McCloud and freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr., who connected for a long TD pass on a post route.