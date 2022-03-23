UA spring practice No. 6: Reed-Roberts LB combo debuts; Hunter Echols harasses QBs

The Arizona Wildcats held their sixth practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 6:
* Arizona used several different combinations at linebacker, including pairing Jerry Roberts and Malik Reed for the first time this spring. Roberts, who’s working his way back from a broken leg, saw his most extensive action of spring camp. Reed, who’s been battling a hamstring injury, appeared to make it through the entire practice without a setback. Roberts had a sack during 11-on-11 red-zone work.
* Defensive end Hunter Echols continued his recent surge, recording 1.5 sacks, a tackle-for-loss, a quarterback hurry and a batted pass in 11-on-11.
* Other players who recorded sacks included Tiaoalii Savea, Jason Harris and Paris Shand and Gunner Maldonado. Maldonado broke up a pass in the end zone on the preceding play.
* The offensive play of the day was turned in by Jordan McCloud and freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr., who connected for a long TD pass on a post route.
* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman continued to impress with his speed and power, dragging tacklers into the end zone for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and ripping off several other big gains.
* Veteran Michael Wiley had the longest play by a back, nearly taking a swing pass the distance. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace was able to catch Wiley just short of the goal line.
* Freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a rough start to practice, including a sideline drop, but rebounded late with a strong catch over the middle.
* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford picked off freshman QB Noah Fifita during 7-on-7. Fifita bounced back later in practice with a sidearm, laser-beam throw to Ma’jon Wright over the middle.
* QB Will Plummer showed good touch on a corner-route TD to Jacob Cowing.
* Defensive lineman JB Brown returned after sitting out Monday and nearly had an interception.
* Tailbacks Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. continued to work on the side. Fellow tailback Jalen John remained out.
* Other players who did not participate included tight end Colby Powers and offensive linemen Davis DiVall and Jacob Reece.
* Arizona returns to practice Friday. The Wildcats are slated to scrimmage at noon Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
