UA spring practice No. 6: Reed-Roberts LB combo debuts; Hunter Echols harasses QBs
Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Arizona Wildcats held their sixth practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 6:

* Arizona used several different combinations at linebacker, including pairing Jerry Roberts and Malik Reed for the first time this spring. Roberts, who’s working his way back from a broken leg, saw his most extensive action of spring camp. Reed, who’s been battling a hamstring injury, appeared to make it through the entire practice without a setback. Roberts had a sack during 11-on-11 red-zone work.

* Defensive end Hunter Echols continued his recent surge, recording 1.5 sacks, a tackle-for-loss, a quarterback hurry and a batted pass in 11-on-11.

* Other players who recorded sacks included Tiaoalii Savea, Jason Harris and Paris Shand and Gunner Maldonado. Maldonado broke up a pass in the end zone on the preceding play.

* The offensive play of the day was turned in by Jordan McCloud and freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr., who connected for a long TD pass on a post route.

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman continued to impress with his speed and power, dragging tacklers into the end zone for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and ripping off several other big gains.

* Veteran Michael Wiley had the longest play by a back, nearly taking a swing pass the distance. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace was able to catch Wiley just short of the goal line.

* Freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a rough start to practice, including a sideline drop, but rebounded late with a strong catch over the middle.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford picked off freshman QB Noah Fifita during 7-on-7. Fifita bounced back later in practice with a sidearm, laser-beam throw to Ma’jon Wright over the middle.

* QB Will Plummer showed good touch on a corner-route TD to Jacob Cowing.

* Defensive lineman JB Brown returned after sitting out Monday and nearly had an interception.

* Tailbacks Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. continued to work on the side. Fellow tailback Jalen John remained out.

* Other players who did not participate included tight end Colby Powers and offensive linemen Davis DiVall and Jacob Reece.

* Arizona returns to practice Friday. The Wildcats are slated to scrimmage at noon Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

