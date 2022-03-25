 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA spring practice No. 7: Defense records three INTs ahead of Wildcats' scrimmage
The Arizona Wildcats held their seventh practice of spring Friday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 7:

* The defense got the better of the offense for the second straight practice. Johnny Nansen’s group recorded three interceptions – one apiece by Isaiah Rutherford, Hunter Echols and Ephesians Prysock.

* Rutherford got more time with the first unit. Echols also had a sack.

* Prysock, the 6-3 freshman cornerback, used his length to snare a sideline pass from Noah Fifita. Jayden de Laura threw the other two picks.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace recorded a pair of pass breakups. Defensive end Jalen Harris had a tackle-for-loss on a jet sweep.

* Defensive linemen Dion Wilson Jr. and Jason Harris each knocked down passes thrown by Fifita. Fifita later threw a pair of strikes to Anthony Simpson and Jalen Johnson on slant routes.

* De Laura threw touchdowns on back-to-back plays to Dorian Singer and Simpson during 7-on-7 red-zone work. Jordan McCloud then connected with a wide-open Jonah Coleman for a TD in the flat.

Michael Wiley had the longest gain by the offense, leaking out of the backfield and taking a de Laura pass up the left sideline.

* Tailbacks Drake Anderson, Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. remained out.

* The Wildcats held a shorter workout, without full pads, ahead of Saturday’s noon scrimmage at Arizona Stadium. Many of the high school coaches in attendance for the “Be a P.R.O.” coaching clinic took in practice.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

