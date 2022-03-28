UA spring practice No. 9: Defense notches four INTs; WRs Jacob Cowing, Kevin Green Jr. excel

The Arizona Wildcats held their ninth practice of spring Monday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 9:

* The defense continued to show a knack for takeaways, intercepting four passes. The interceptions were made by linebacker Anthony Solomon and safeties Christian Young, Jaxen Turner and Isaiah Taylor. Jayden de Laura and Jordan McCloud each threw two picks.

* Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita avoided the turnover bug and connected with tight end Alex Lines for a touchdown during the 11-on-11 red-zone period.

* The most impressive receiver in one-on-ones was Jacob Cowing, who twice got the best of DJ Warnell. Cornerbacks Isaiah Rutherford, Treydan Stukes and Ephesians Prysock recorded pass breakups.

* Cowing also made the play of the day in 11-on-11 red-zone work, winning a jump ball vs. Strukes to haul in a pass from de Laura in the back left corner of the end zone.