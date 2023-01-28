UA to raise ticket prices for football, basketball by average of 15% for 2023-24

The University of Arizona is raising ticket prices for football and men’s and women’s basketball by an average of 15%.

The price increase, announced in an email to ticket holders sent Friday evening, will go into effect during the 2023-24 academic year.

“As we look to maintain our department’s day-to-day operations and remain competitive in the ever-changing environment of college athletics, I want to proactively share with you that we will be increasing ticket prices,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in the email.

“We have been able to keep ticket prices steady for most of these tickets without major increases for nearly a decade. This decision was not taken lightly as we evaluate current economic conditions and growing financial costs while remaining affordable by market standards.”

With the increase, season tickets for football range from $110 to $3,700 (excluding value tickets and skyboxes). For men’s basketball, they range from $470 to $2,540. For women’s basketball: from $100 to $205. The prices for basketball do not include “Scholarship Row.”