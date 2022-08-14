UA training-camp practice No. 10: Wildcats go back to basics; Will Plummer throws

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 10th practice of training camp Sunday evening. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 10:

* The team focused primarily on drill work the day after scrimmaging at Arizona Stadium. One segment for the offense focused exclusively on screen passes. Tailback Michael Wiley said his group spent one period working solely on blocking and blitz pickup.

* Quarterback Will Plummer, on the mend from shoulder surgery, threw passes in individual drills. Plummer, who started seven games last season, had his throwing shoulder repaired in early April and was expected to be out 4-6 months. Barring a series of injuries – which happened to Arizona last year – Plummer still is likely to redshirt this season.

* The team ran only two series of 11-on-11, both in hurry-up mode. Jayden de Laura capped the first one with a touchdown pass over the middle to tight end Keyan Burnett. Noah Fifita’s best pass on the second series saw him thread the ball to Kevin Green Jr. between two defenders.

* The quarterbacks attempted several deep passes in 7-on-7, and it took them a while to get the timing down. After overthrowing Rayshon Luke and Dorian Singer (twice), de Laura connected with Tetairoa McMillan down the left sideline; McMillan made a pretty leaping catch over Christian Roland-Wallace to secure the pass. On the final play of practice, AJ Jones made a terrific leaping grab over fellow freshman Tacario Davis, who had tight coverage down the right sideline.

* Players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John, receiver Jacob Cowing, offensive lineman Anthony Patt, defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Treydan Stukes.

* Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who sat out the scrimmage, was limited. Cornerback Isaiah Mays again practiced with a red, no-contact jersey.

* The Wildcats spent the first portion of practice inside the Davis Sports Center because of lightning.