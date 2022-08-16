UA training-camp practice No. 11: WR Dorian Singer breaks out as Wildcats begin Week 3

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of training camp Tuesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 11:

* Receiver Dorian Singer had perhaps his best day of camp. Singer twice defeated cornerback Isaiah Mays during one-on-ones. In 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, Singer made several impressive catches, including a leaping grab at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura. Ephesians Prysock had perfect coverage on the play, but Singer high-pointed the ball and came down with it. Singer later snared a well-thrown pass from de Laura just inside the right sideline. Singer appeared to tweak an ankle during that series and sat out the final portion of practice.

* Veteran cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace displayed his savvy and skill on another deep ball thrown to Singer. De Laura’s pass was on target near the right pylon, but at the last moment, Roland-Wallace knocked it away.

* The Wildcats began practice with an 11-on-11 period from the 10-yard line. On the first play, tailback Michael Wiley spun out of a tackle, broke another and scored. Coach Jedd Fisch then summoned the second team on both sides and tried to make things difficult for the offense. D.J. Williams appeared to have scored but was ruled down at the 2. A penalty and a sack wiped out the next two plays and pushed the ball back to the 11. On fourth-and-goal, Noah Fifita connected with Kevin Green Jr. for a touchdown in the left corner of the end zone.

* Williams got banged up during that period and did not return. Receiver Jamarye Joiner also exited early with an apparent injury.

* Freshman edge rusher Russell Davis II continued to make his presence felt in the backfield, registering a sack and a tackle-for-loss. Jalen Harris and Hunter Echols also recorded sacks.

* Receiver Anthony Simpson scored on a bubble screen. He has been making plays throughout camp and looks like one of Arizona’s most explosive athletes. He could be the No. 1 kickoff returner to start the season.

* Walk-on wideout Rex Haynes made the most of his targets, utilizing his big frame (6-4, 200) to box out defenders and come down with the ball.

* Whenever the offense committed a penalty, the defensive sideline chanted: “You can’t do that!” One false-start penalty prompted the entire first-team offense to run a lap. It was one of few blemishes during otherwise productive day for that group.

* Receivers Jacob Cowing and AJ Jones attended practice but did not participate. It was the second practice in a row that Cowing missed.

* Other players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John, defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, linebacker Jeremy Mercier and cornerbacks Isaiah Rutherford and Treydan Stukes.