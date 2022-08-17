UA training-camp practice No. 12: QB Jayden de Laura absent; WR Jacob Cowing also out

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 12th practice of training camp Wednesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 12:

* Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura did not participate and was not spotted at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields. De Laura had not missed any previous practices and spoke to the media Tuesday. A UA spokesman did not provide a reason for de Laura’s absence. Arizona’s opener at San Diego State is two weeks from Saturday.

* Receiver Jacob Cowing, expected to be the Wildcats’ No. 1 offensive weapon, missed his third straight practice for undisclosed reasons. Cowing appeared at practice briefly Tuesday but was not suited up.

* With de Laura out, freshman Noah Fifita worked with the first unit. Fifita looked a little sped up at times and had some miscommunications with his receivers. One example came on a pass intended for Tetairoa McMillan during the 11-on-11 hurry-up period. On the next play, Fifita connected with McMillan for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

* Defensive lineman Paris Shand had the play of the day on defense, deflecting a Jordan McCloud pass, intercepting it and returning it down the right sideline.

* Linemen batted down several balls during 11-on-11. Dion Wilson Jr. and Jalen Harris were among the players who registered pass breakups.

* Linebacker Jerry Roberts had a productive practice, including a pass breakup during 7-on-7 and a huge hit on Jonah Coleman to blow up a screen pass.

* With the Wildcats down a quarterback, Gunner Cruz got a handful of reps during the final 11-on-11 period.

* Receivers Dorian Singer and Jamarye Joiner participated fully after getting banged up Tuesday. Singer drew a holding penalty in the end zone and caught a TD pass during 11-on-11. Joiner continues to make plays despite not being in tip-top shape after having foot surgery in March.

* Tailback D.J. Williams, who missed most of Tuesday’s practice, dressed but was limited to individual drills. Receiver AJ Jones, who was out Tuesday, practiced with a no-contact red jersey.

* Players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John, defensive tackles Tiaoalii Savea, Isaiah Johnson and Jacob Kongaika; edge rusher Jeremy Mercier; and cornerbacks Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford and Isaiah Mays.