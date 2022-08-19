UA training-camp practice No. 14: WR Anthony Simpson, DE Russell Davis II continue to impress

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 14th practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 14:

* Receiver Anthony Simpson and edge rusher Russell Davis II are two young players who continue to trend upward. Simpson has drawn praise for his work ethic and ability to play all three receiver positions. He made the biggest play of the day, catching a deep ball from Jayden de Laura for a 55-yard touchdown in 7-on-7. Simpson, a sophomore, should be the first receiver off the bench. He also will be a core special-teams player.

* Although he needs to add weight, the 6-3, 210-pound Davis is proving to be too good to keep off the field. Davis got some time with the first unit in a new defensive package. Look for the defensive staff to continue to find ways to utilize Davis’ speed and explosiveness.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis had a strong sequence during one of the 7-on-7 periods. First he broke up a slant pass from Jordan McCloud to Jamarye Joiner. Davis then stripped the ball from receiver Chris Hunter.

* Two plays from the just-missed file: Freshman tight end Keyan Burnett tried to make a leaping grab over Gunner Maldonado of a pass down the left sideline from de Laura, but the ball popped out of his hands when he hit the ground. Fellow tight end Tanner McLachlan later laid out for a Noah Fifita pass but it slipped out of his grasp.

* The team didn’t do much 11-on-11 work. One notable sequence: After Christian Roland-Wallace broke up a short pass over the middle for Tetairoa McMillan, McMillan caught an out route inside the right sideline over Christian Young. The second pass was perfectly placed by De Laura.

* Receiver Jacob Cowing remained out, but he participated in stretching with his teammates. Cowing last practiced during Arizona’s scrimmage last Saturday. We’ll get an update on his status from UA coach Jedd Fisch after scrimmage No. 2 Saturday night.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford returned to practice after missing most of the week. He played with the first unit. Cornerbacks Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Mays remained sidelined.

* Other players who returned to action after being out Thursday included tailback D.J. Williams, receiver Jamarye Joiner and defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. Tailback Jalen John remained out. Defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea and safety DJ Warnell also were not spotted.

* Rain fell during the middle portion of practice. But with no lightning in the area, the team remained outdoors.