ARIZONA FOOTBALL

UA training camp practice, No. 15: RB Rayshon Luke goes the distance in Wildcats’ scrimmage

080422-tuc-spt-uafb-p5.JPG

Arizona running back Rayshon Luke (20) runs down the field while running a drill during the first day of Arizona's 2022 Fall Training Practice near Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a mock game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from their second scrimmage:

• Freshman tailback Rayshon “Speedy” Luke had the play of the night, racing through the first-team defense for a 70-yard touchdown. Luke weaved through traffic before pulling away from the secondary. He has lived up to his nickname thus far.

• Quarterback Jayden de Laura played well after missing on his first two pass attempts, putting together a long string of completions and looking as confident in the offense as he has at any point. De Laura’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer on a fade ball to the right corner of the end zone was perfectly placed.

• De Laura gave himself a grade of “B or B-minus.” He also said he missed practice Wednesday because of food poisoning.

• Freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan had two receptions of 25-plus yards. The first saw him stiff-arm classmate Ephesians Prysock. The second came on a pass up the right sideline against tight coverage.

• Receiver Anthony Simpson again was active in the passing game, with his best catch coming on a low throw from de Laura. Simpson ran across the middle, slid to the turf and cradled the ball.

• Tailback D.J. Williams returned after missing or being limited the past few days and played well, including a run where he displayed good vision and patience before bouncing to the outside for an 11-yard gain. He’ll alternate with starter Michael Wiley. Freshman Jonah Coleman appears to be the No. 3 back. Luke will be used in a variety of roles.

• Tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. looked nifty on a 19-yard run against the ones. Arizona has no shortage of options at that position.

• Edge rusher Jeremy Mercier returned after missing most of the past week and was a presence around the line of scrimmage, recording a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

• Freshman Russell Davis II continued his superb camp, recording a pair of sacks. He has gained 23 pounds since arriving on campus and has worked his way into a regular role.

• Veteran defensive tackle Paris Shand had two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. Defensive end Jalen Harris had a sack. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Safety Jaxen Turner was credited with a blocked field goal.

• Receiver Jacob Cowing, who has been out for more than a week, dressed and participated in warmups. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he expects Cowing to be available for practice Tuesday.

• Players who did not participate in the scrimmage included defensive linemen Tiaoalii Savea, JB Brown and Isaiah Johnson; cornerbacks Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Mays; and safety DJ Warnell. Fisch said he expects Savea and Stukes to be back for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State.

• Arizona ran approximately 108 plays, with the first-team offense facing the second-team defense and vice versa. Eighteen plays were devoted to special teams.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

