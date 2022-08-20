UA training camp practice, No. 15: RB Rayshon Luke goes the distance in Wildcats’ scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a mock game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from their second scrimmage:

• Freshman tailback Rayshon “Speedy” Luke had the play of the night, racing through the first-team defense for a 70-yard touchdown. Luke weaved through traffic before pulling away from the secondary. He has lived up to his nickname thus far.

• Quarterback Jayden de Laura played well after missing on his first two pass attempts, putting together a long string of completions and looking as confident in the offense as he has at any point. De Laura’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer on a fade ball to the right corner of the end zone was perfectly placed.

• De Laura gave himself a grade of “B or B-minus.” He also said he missed practice Wednesday because of food poisoning.

Why was Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura absent from practice earlier this week?Blame @ChipotleTweets, according to de Laura 🌯🥙🌮 pic.twitter.com/LTKnTS0e5P — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 21, 2022

• Freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan had two receptions of 25-plus yards. The first saw him stiff-arm classmate Ephesians Prysock. The second came on a pass up the right sideline against tight coverage.

• Receiver Anthony Simpson again was active in the passing game, with his best catch coming on a low throw from de Laura. Simpson ran across the middle, slid to the turf and cradled the ball.

• Tailback D.J. Williams returned after missing or being limited the past few days and played well, including a run where he displayed good vision and patience before bouncing to the outside for an 11-yard gain. He’ll alternate with starter Michael Wiley. Freshman Jonah Coleman appears to be the No. 3 back. Luke will be used in a variety of roles.

• Tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. looked nifty on a 19-yard run against the ones. Arizona has no shortage of options at that position.

• Edge rusher Jeremy Mercier returned after missing most of the past week and was a presence around the line of scrimmage, recording a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

• Freshman Russell Davis II continued his superb camp, recording a pair of sacks. He has gained 23 pounds since arriving on campus and has worked his way into a regular role.

• Veteran defensive tackle Paris Shand had two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. Defensive end Jalen Harris had a sack. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Safety Jaxen Turner was credited with a blocked field goal.

• Receiver Jacob Cowing, who has been out for more than a week, dressed and participated in warmups. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he expects Cowing to be available for practice Tuesday.

• Players who did not participate in the scrimmage included defensive linemen Tiaoalii Savea, JB Brown and Isaiah Johnson; cornerbacks Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Mays; and safety DJ Warnell. Fisch said he expects Savea and Stukes to be back for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State.