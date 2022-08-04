 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more

Arizona running back Rayshon Luke (20) runs down the field while running a drill during the first day of Arizona's 2022 Fall Training Practice near Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:

* The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.

* Tailback D.J. Williams made his UA debut and participated in all individual drills. He appeared to cramp up during sprints at the end of practice – not surprising given that he only recently arrived on campus after transferring from Florida State.

* Tailback Rayshon Luke, receiver Anthony Simpson and cornerback Treydan Stukes were among the leaders in their sprinting groups.

* Offensive lineman Anthony Patt appeared to have turned an ankle during drills but still participated in the sprints.

* Defensive end Jason Harris did not practice because of an illness. He’s expected to be back soon.

* Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, on the mend from foot surgery, spent a portion of practice working on the side.

* The UA released an updated roster featuring heights and weights for most newcomers. Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis is listed at 6-foot-4, as is fellow freshman corner Ephesians Prysock.

Ammon Allen said he has been working at three linebacker spots – Mike, Will and Sam. The latter could be part of a new package being added to the defense during camp. We’ll have more on the situation at linebacker later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

