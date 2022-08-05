 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA training-camp practice No. 3: Cats don pads; Roland-Wallace, Stukes, Cowing, Wiley among standouts

The Arizona Wildcats do crunches on the field during Friday's practice on campus.

 Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their third practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 3:

* Arizona worked in shoulder pads for the first time and held its longest workout of camp, lasting a little over two hours. The offense and defense matched up in 7-on-7 and “team” (11-on-11) sessions for the first time, with most of that work taking place inside the 20-yard line.

* On the first 7-on-7 rep, Jayden de Laura connected with tight end Keyan Burnett for a touchdown in the back of the end zone. The defense responded quickly. Christian Roland-Wallace had tight coverage on a fade pass to Tetairoa McMillan, leading to an incompletion. Roland-Wallace then broke up a pass in the left corner of the end zone. Jaydin Young notched an interception on a ball that Ammon Allen deflected.

Jordan McCloud appeared to have thrown a TD pass in 7-on-7 to newcomer Rex Haynes, but Haynes caught the ball beyond the end line with Isaiah Mays on him.

* The first 7-on-7 session finished with de Laura finding Jacob Cowing on a slant and Treydan Stukes breaking up a de Laura pass for Dorian Singer in the back of the end zone.

* In 11-on-11, Stukes and Hunter Echols teamed up to stuff a Michael Wiley run. The most effective combination proved to be Noah Fifita and Jamarye Joiner, who combined for a touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone against the No. 2 defense.

* Wiley got loose a handful of times as a receiver out of the backfield, catching a pair of TD passes from de Laura.

* In the second 11-on-11 session, Stukes registered a tackle-for-loss on a bubble screen to Singer; Tiaoalii Savea, who worked with the ones with Kyon Barrs (foot) still limited, had a coverage sack; Cowing beat Christian Young to the front right pylon for a TD; and freshman tailback Rayshon Luke scored on a short run up the middle. Luke later dropped a pass in the right flat.

* Defensive end Jason Harris returned after being out because of an illness. He did not participate in 11-on-11. Freshman Russell Davis II worked with the second team behind Jalen Harris and recorded a sack. Davis then cramped up, ending the final full period of practice.

* Junior-college transfer Joseph Borjon is working primarily at right tackle. Freshman Jacob Reece is getting looks at left guard.

* Davis, who’s listed at 6-3, 210, was able to bull-rush Reece (6-5, 300) during one-on-ones.

* Freshman edge rusher Sterling Lane II got the better of Borjon during one-on-ones. In their second matchup, Lane darted inside, forcing Borjon to hold him.

* Tailback D.J. Williams, who just arrived on campus after transferring from Florida State, looks a little rusty, especially in his route running. But he displayed good body lean and pad level when carrying the ball in drills.

* Tailback Jalen John was not spotted at practice. He appeared to be in some distress toward the end of Thursday’s session.

* The offensive coaches weren’t thrilled with the team’s attentiveness early in practice. Several could be heard yelling “Wake up!” – with some other words that we aren’t allowed to print.

* Arizona concluded practice with a brief scrimmage featuring freshmen and other young players.

* The team has the day off Saturday. Practice No. 4 is slated for 10 a.m. Sunday.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

