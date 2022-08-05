UA training-camp practice No. 3: Cats don pads; Roland-Wallace, Stukes, Cowing, Wiley among standouts

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their third practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 3:

* Arizona worked in shoulder pads for the first time and held its longest workout of camp, lasting a little over two hours. The offense and defense matched up in 7-on-7 and “team” (11-on-11) sessions for the first time, with most of that work taking place inside the 20-yard line.

* On the first 7-on-7 rep, Jayden de Laura connected with tight end Keyan Burnett for a touchdown in the back of the end zone. The defense responded quickly. Christian Roland-Wallace had tight coverage on a fade pass to Tetairoa McMillan, leading to an incompletion. Roland-Wallace then broke up a pass in the left corner of the end zone. Jaydin Young notched an interception on a ball that Ammon Allen deflected.

* Jordan McCloud appeared to have thrown a TD pass in 7-on-7 to newcomer Rex Haynes, but Haynes caught the ball beyond the end line with Isaiah Mays on him.

* The first 7-on-7 session finished with de Laura finding Jacob Cowing on a slant and Treydan Stukes breaking up a de Laura pass for Dorian Singer in the back of the end zone.

* In 11-on-11, Stukes and Hunter Echols teamed up to stuff a Michael Wiley run. The most effective combination proved to be Noah Fifita and Jamarye Joiner, who combined for a touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone against the No. 2 defense.

* Wiley got loose a handful of times as a receiver out of the backfield, catching a pair of TD passes from de Laura.

* In the second 11-on-11 session, Stukes registered a tackle-for-loss on a bubble screen to Singer; Tiaoalii Savea, who worked with the ones with Kyon Barrs (foot) still limited, had a coverage sack; Cowing beat Christian Young to the front right pylon for a TD; and freshman tailback Rayshon Luke scored on a short run up the middle. Luke later dropped a pass in the right flat.

* Defensive end Jason Harris returned after being out because of an illness. He did not participate in 11-on-11. Freshman Russell Davis II worked with the second team behind Jalen Harris and recorded a sack. Davis then cramped up, ending the final full period of practice.

* Junior-college transfer Joseph Borjon is working primarily at right tackle. Freshman Jacob Reece is getting looks at left guard.

* Davis, who’s listed at 6-3, 210, was able to bull-rush Reece (6-5, 300) during one-on-ones.

* Freshman edge rusher Sterling Lane II got the better of Borjon during one-on-ones. In their second matchup, Lane darted inside, forcing Borjon to hold him.

* Tailback D.J. Williams, who just arrived on campus after transferring from Florida State, looks a little rusty, especially in his route running. But he displayed good body lean and pad level when carrying the ball in drills.

* Tailback Jalen John was not spotted at practice. He appeared to be in some distress toward the end of Thursday’s session.

* The offensive coaches weren’t thrilled with the team’s attentiveness early in practice. Several could be heard yelling “Wake up!” – with some other words that we aren’t allowed to print.

* Arizona concluded practice with a brief scrimmage featuring freshmen and other young players.