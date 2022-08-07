UA training-camp practice No. 4: Veterans Jalen Harris, Jamarye Joiner make plays

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their fourth practice of training camp Sunday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 4:

* While so much attention has been paid to Arizona’s newcomers, two veterans stood out Sunday. Defensive end Jalen Harris made several plays during 11-on-11 work, unofficially registering one sack and 1.5 additional tackles for losses. Receiver Jamarye Joiner made two excellent, contested catches – the first a slant vs. freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock, the second a diving grab in the left corner of the end zone. The latter came on a lofted pass from freshman Noah Fifita against a pressure look from the defense. Joiner has been sharp despite missing spring ball (foot).

* The first 7-on-7 session featured some near-misses. With safety Christian Young on his hip, freshman tight end Keyan Burnett snared a sideline pass from Jayden de Laura but couldn’t get a foot down inbounds. On the next play, Jacob Cowing tried to make a diving catch on a low throw from de Laura just beyond the goal line but couldn’t corral the pass. On the next series, linebacker Malik Reed got his hands on a Fifita pass over the middle but could secure the interception.

* The third 7-on-7 series ended with cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace intercepting de Laura in the left corner of the end zone. Roland-Wallace has had a strong camp, as has fellow corner Treydan Stukes.

* Freshman tailback Rayshon Luke showed off his speed, beating Reed to the edge after grabbing a pass from de Laura.

* Backup QB Jordan McCloud had a nice sequence to end 7-on-7, throwing a pair of TD passes, including one to Joiner.

* Jedd Fisch is making a concerted effort to get the ball into the hands of Cowing. Expect a ton of touches this season.

* De Laura and freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan haven’t always been on the same wavelength during camp, but the two did connect for a nice gain on an out route during the two-minute period.

* De Laura found Dorian Singer for a touchdown on the last play of 11-on-11.

* Freshman defensive tackles Isaiah Johnson and Jacob Kongaika got some reps with the first team during 11-on-11.

* Practice began and ended with a short scrimmage for freshmen and other younger players. Jonah Coleman has been the main tailback in those sessions. After an impressive spring, Coleman has been running behind several veterans at the position.

* Tailback Jalen John (undisclosed) remained out.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea spent some time on the side but was able to return for 11-on-11.