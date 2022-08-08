UA training-camp practice No. 5: QB Jayden de Laura struggles early, rebounds late

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their fifth practice of training camp Monday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 5:

* Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura was off early in practice, often holding the ball for extended periods and/or missing open receivers. He also threw two interceptions – one on a ball that receiver Dorian Singer deflected to cornerback Adama Fall, the other grabbed by safety Jaxen Turner in the back of the end zone.

* After a brief conversation with UA coach Jedd Fisch, de Laura finished practice on a high note, throwing three touchdown passes and just missing a fourth. The first went to receiver Jacob Cowing just inside the right pylon. On the second and third touchdowns, de Laura found tight end Alex Lines wide open in the end zone. The near-miss came on a well-thrown deep ball to Cowing, who couldn’t get a foot down inside the end line.

* Freshman Noah Fifita was the sharpest quarterback, displaying his arm strength on a variety of plays, including a seam pass to tight end Tanner McLachlan and an out route to receiver Jamarye Joiner.

* QB Jordan McCloud also threw a pair of picks. The first came on an underthrown deep ball down the middle; safety DJ Warnell secured the interception. The second came on a ball that was tipped at the line and landed in the arms of linebacker Kolbe Cage. McCloud later threw a nice sideline pass to freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr., who made a toe-tap grab inside the right sideline.

* The veteran quarterbacks weren’t the only ones who struggled Monday. Three receivers dropped catchable passes.

* Defensive end Jason Harris had a pair of sacks during 11-on-11.

* Starting cornerback Treydan Stukes missed the latter portion of practice because of a lower-body injury. Isaiah Rutherford worked with the first team in Stukes’ absence.

* Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman, who had been pretty far down the depth chart at the start of camp, took some reps with the first team during 11-on-11 work.

* One team period ended with a field-goal attempt. Tyler Loop made it, with plenty of room to spare, from 43 yards.

* Tailback Jalen John (undisclosed) remained out.

* Freshman center Grayson Stovall wore a red jersey, usually intended to limit contact.

* Defensive back Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine made his training-camp debut after missing the previous sessions to attend to a personal matter. He spent time after practice doing conditioning work.

* Scouts from the Cardinals and Dolphins attended practice.