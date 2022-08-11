UA training-camp practice No. 7: Defense notches 3 picks; WR Kevin Green Jr. continues to thrive

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their seventh practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 7:

* Furthering a camp-long trend, the defense generally got the better of the offense during 11-on-11 play. Johnny Nansen’s group nabbed three interceptions (although one could have been ruled a sack). The interceptors were Isaiah Rutherford, Jaydin Young and Malik Reed.

* Jayden de Laura threw two of the picks, Jordan McCloud the other. De Laura, designated as Arizona’s starting quarterback, continues to battle inconsistency during camp. He has struggled at times to process plays from the pocket. Some of his best plays have come outside the pocket. One example from Thursday: a deep ball to Jacob Cowing after de Laura rolled to his left.

* Picking up where left off in spring, freshman Noah Fifita has been the most impressive quarterback during practice. He has the strongest arm in the group, has shown a knack for making plays and has kept turnovers to a minimum.

* Freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. continued his stellar camp. Neither Christian Young nor Jaydin Young could stay with him in one-on-ones. Green also continued to make plays in 11-on-11. He’s positioning himself as the successor to Cowing at slot receiver.

* With some veterans being out or getting rest, freshman Jacob Kongaika worked with the first team at nose tackle. Fellow freshman Russell Davis II worked with the second team at the “Cat” edge position, which seems like a better fit than defensive end at Davis’ current size (6-3, 210).

* Defensive lineman Paris Shand notched a pair of sacks during 11-on-11 play.

* Although he still isn’t in optimal shape after offseason foot surgery, receive Jamarye Joiner keeps making plays. If this keeps up, he’ll force his way into the rotation.

* Cornerback Isaiah Mays, who’s been out for undisclosed reasons, attended practice. He did not participate in drills or side work.

* Other players who remained out included tailback Jalen John, defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. and cornerback Treydan Stukes.

* After going in full pads Tuesday and having the day off Wednesday, the team practiced in shoulder pads. Jedd Fisch has taken more of an NFL approach to this year’s training camp in terms of contact and the length of practices.

* Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll was absent for most of practice because of an illness. He appeared for the latter portion with a mask on.

* One drill was devoted exclusively to receiver screens. That unit did not block those plays well last season, one of the reasons the coaching staff sought to overhaul it.