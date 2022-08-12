UA training-camp practice No. 8: The offense strikes back behind de Laura, Cowing, Coleman

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their eighth practice of training camp Friday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 8:

* After a string of uneven performances, the first-team offense broke out in a big way. Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes across two series of 7-on-7, including a pair to freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

* During 11-on-11, de Laura connected with Jacob Cowing on a post route for a touchdown of about 70 yards. Cowing was able to get past linebacker Jerry Roberts and safety Jaxen Turner down the field. On the next series featuring the ones, de Laura threw a quick out to Cowing, who outraced the defense down the left sideline for another long TD. Finally, in the last sequence open for media viewing, freshman tailback Jonah Coleman made a couple of cutback moves and outran the secondary for a score of about 50 yards.

* The only blemish on de Laura’s record during the open periods was an interception snared by Roberts near the goal line during a two-minute drill. The offense was given another down immediately afterward, suggesting the possibility of a penalty on the defense.

* The defense – which rested some veterans along the front – did make some plays. Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford and defensive lineman JB Brown recorded sacks. Gunner Maldonado and Turner shared one. Defensive end Jason Harris had a pair of quarterback pressures.

* Freshman QB Noah Fifita had another solid day. His best play might have been when he scooped up a wide shotgun snap in the end zone and shoveled the ball to Stevie Rocker Jr., turning a potentially disastrous play into a short gain.

* Cowing, McMillan and Kevin Green Jr. showed the ability to separate during receiver-DB one-on-ones. However, the freshmen both dropped passes after beating their defenders.

* Cornerback Isaiah Mays, who’s been out all week, ran sprints along the sideline. Other players who remained out included tailback Jalen John and cornerback Treydan Stukes.

* Linebacker Malik Reed appeared to be limited to individual work. Kolbe Cage worked with the first unit at weak-side linebacker.

* Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. returned after missing a handful of practices.

* Offensive coordinator/O-line coach Brennan Carroll (illness) attended practice with a mask on and observed most drills from a distance.

* Arizona has been spending more time working on special teams the past few practices. The Wildcats worked extensively on blocking and tackling angles Friday.