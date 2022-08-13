UA training-camp practice No. 9: Freshmen flash skills during Wildcats’ scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their first scrimmage of training camp Saturday morning at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 9:

* Jedd Fisch and his staff knew they needed more playmakers, and they appear to have acquired several in the 2022 class. All five touchdowns in the scrimmage were scored by freshmen. The first came on a nifty, 9-yard cutback run by tailback Rayshon Luke (who had gained 21 yards on a screen pass on the previous play). The second was a 4-yard back-shoulder fade from Jayden de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan. The third was the longest play of the day – an 83-yard strike from freshman QB Noah Fifita to AJ Jones. TD No. 4 came on a 15-yard run by Jonah Coleman that saw him bounce off a tackler. Walk-on receiver Gavin Smith scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Jordan McCloud.

* The playmaking by freshmen wasn’t limited to the offense. Edge rusher Russell Davis II continued his strong camp with a pair of QB pressures that easily could have been ruled sacks. Cornerback Ephesians Prysock forced a pair of incompletions on passes intended for Jones and Anthony Simpson.

* Kevon Garcia, Tai’tai Uiagalelei, Hunter Echols, Paris Shand and Jason Harris were among the players who recorded or shared sacks. DJ Warnell and Isaiah Ward notched tackles for losses.

* Transfer D.J. Williams was the first tailback in the rotation and continued to display good power and pad level.

* On special teams, Tyler Loop made 3 of 4 field-goal attempts, with his lone miss coming from 52 yards. James Bohls forced a fumble on a kickoff return.

* Fisch said he expects defensive starters Kyon Barrs (foot) and Treydan Stukes (lower body) to be ready for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State. Barrs’ snaps are being limited as he recovers from surgery; he did not participate in the scrimmage. Stukes has been out since Monday.

* Other players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John, offensive lineman Anthony Patt, defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, edge rusher Jeremy Mercier and linebacker Jacob Manu. With Savea and Barrs out, the starting defensive tackles were Shand and Dion Wilson Jr.

* Freshman defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika got banged up during the first half of the scrimmage and sat out the second half.

* Safety Christian Young got a scare late in the scrimmage when he knocked knees with McMillan. After being tended to by trainers, Young was able to walk off the field and was deemed “fine” by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

* Cornerback Isaiah Mays, who’s been out all week, practiced with a red, no-contact jersey.