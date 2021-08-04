UA training camp preview: CB pair could help Arizona win when defense goes all-in

In Walker, Roland-Wallace might have the coach who can take his game to an even higher level. A former Division I head coach and defensive coordinator, Walker coached NFL defensive backs from 2013-19.

"He's kind of old school," Roland-Wallace said. "As far as football, he hits every detail, so I'm thankful for him."

Brown and Walker clearly had a type in mind when they set about enhancing the cornerback corps. Walker’s hiring was announced Jan. 6; the next day, Rutherford announced he was transferring to Arizona.

Built similarly to the 5-11, 202-pound Roland-Wallace, Rutherford (6-0, 192) is a little longer and a little smoother. Both possess the requisite size, athleticism and demeanor to play — and thrive — in Brown’s system.

"He's a skilled athlete," Walker said of Rutherford. "He can run, he has length, he has IQ — same thing with ‘C-Ro.’ "

Any projections for Rutherford are based more on pedigree than past production. He spent two seasons at Notre Dame but appeared in only three games.

Coming out of high school, Rutherford was a consensus four-star recruit who held at least 19 known scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. So Rutherford clearly has big-time talent.