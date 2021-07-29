UA training-camp preview: Cruz? Plummer? McCloud? 3-man QB race remains wide open

Plummer, who got an unexpected crash course on college football as a freshman last season, has more mobility and can execute off-platform throws. After looking out of sorts early in spring camp, he started to show his playmaking ability over the final two weeks.

Between them, Cruz and Plummer have made four collegiate appearances. McCloud was USF’s primary starter the past two seasons, passing for 2,770 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 357 yards and five scores.

The coaches have only limited interactions with the players during the offseason, so Fisch hasn’t had a chance to see McCloud run the offense yet.

“The hardest position to evaluate without a football would be the quarterback position, because you can't ever see them throw,” Fisch said. “But we have had that two hours a week that we have the opportunity to meet with him (and) also be able to do some drill work. We've been able to do some team runs and evaluate and watch how he is there. I love just to see how he interacts with his teammates. Jordan is doing good.”

Although the competition has expanded, Fisch hasn’t changed the criteria he will use to choose a starter. It’s still as simple as “who moves the ball the best.”

“Who moves the football, who gets us down in the red zone, who scores touchdowns,” Fisch said. “We'll have a lot of competitive practices. I believe we're going to have a very good defense this year. Let's see what we can do (against it). See if we can move the ball. Whoever does that will be the starting quarterback.”

