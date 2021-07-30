UA training-camp preview: Freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. could help RB group maintain its roll

That distinction belonged to Stevie Rocker Jr., who participated in spring ball as an early-enrolling 17-year-old out of Canyon del Oro High School.

Rocker made big plays. He ran inside with authority. Observers who had seen him play in high school — where he was slowed by injuries — said he looked better in college than he ever did in the prep ranks.

“Outstanding,” running backs coach Scottie Graham said in April. “You see the smile on my face right now? I’ve got a young man that’s just ... woo! If God allows, Stevie’s gonna be really special.”

In retrospect, Graham said, Rocker was “underrecruited.” He was a consensus three-star prospect who had three other known offers, from BYU, Cal and Nevada. Graham said Arizona was “lucky” that Rocker decided to stay home, especially amid a coaching change.

Rocker still has a long way to go to crack the rotation. It’s one thing to excel in spring practice, where tackling isn’t a daily activity; it’s another to do it in real games. He also must prove he can handle pass protection against defenses other than Arizona’s. But he’s certainly off to an encouraging start.