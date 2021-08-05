UA training camp preview: Kicker Lucas Havrisik zeroes in on elusive goal — consistency

As we conclude our position-by-position preview of training camp — which gets underway Friday morning — we’ll take a closer look at Havrisik’s numbers and career arc and try to determine what might be in store for him in 2021.

Special teams

Position rank: sixth (out of eight)

Biggest camp question: What will it take for Havrisik to become truly elite?

The word that comes up again and again is "consistency." Havrisik has made at least one field goal of 50-plus yards in each of his four seasons. But his overall success rate — even after going 6 of 7 last year — is just 64.1%. In 2018 and ’19, he was under 60%.

“Stats don’t lie,” Havrisik conceded this week.

He revealed that he has put too much pressure on himself in the past. He has endured the mental battles that all kickers inevitably must confront. He believes he’s ready to “put it all together” this year.

“It's consistency,” Havrisik said. “Any player has good moments. If you're consistent ... that's when you become a great player.