UA training camp preview: Kicker Lucas Havrisik zeroes in on elusive goal — consistency

Reporter: “So Lucas Havrisik decided to come back for another year ...”
Coach: “Thank God.”
The coach expressing his gratitude was Arizona assistant Keith Dudzinski, whose charges include the Wildcats’ specialists. He meant no disrespect to any other kickers on the roster. Havrisik just happens to be a known quantity — and a potential breakout star — on a team lacking in both.
Havrisik, Arizona’s fifth-year placekicker, was the only Wildcat to make the preseason All-Pac-12 first or second teams. He earned that recognition after a standout 2020 campaign during which he made 6 of 7 field-goal attempts and booted more than 80% of his kickoffs (17 of 21) for touchbacks.
Havrisik has demonstrated NFL-caliber leg strength since the moment he arrived in Tucson in 2017. He had a 67.7% touchback rate as a freshman, and it’s only gotten higher since. His career mark is 75.2%. He ranked 10th nationally last season at 81.0%.
If that were his only job, Havrisik would be a clear All-America candidate. He hasn’t been nearly as consistent or proficient on placements — field goals or extra points — and that’s led to some frustrating moments.
As we conclude our position-by-position preview of training camp — which gets underway Friday morning — we’ll take a closer look at Havrisik’s numbers and career arc and try to determine what might be in store for him in 2021.
Special teams
Position rank: sixth (out of eight)
Biggest camp question: What will it take for Havrisik to become truly elite?
The word that comes up again and again is "consistency." Havrisik has made at least one field goal of 50-plus yards in each of his four seasons. But his overall success rate — even after going 6 of 7 last year — is just 64.1%. In 2018 and ’19, he was under 60%.
“Stats don’t lie,” Havrisik conceded this week.
He revealed that he has put too much pressure on himself in the past. He has endured the mental battles that all kickers inevitably must confront. He believes he’s ready to “put it all together” this year.
“It's consistency,” Havrisik said. “Any player has good moments. If you're consistent ... that's when you become a great player.
“I know I can do better than I've done in the past. Last season was a little glimpse of that. I'm just excited to get this last season under my belt and show what I can do.”
Although it’s a small sample size, Havrisik’s performance in 2020 suggests he might be on the verge of reaching his potential. After missing his first field-goal attempt of the season, Havrisik connected on his final six tries. It’s the longest streak of his UA career.
Havrisik tied the school record with a 57-yard field goal as a freshman in 2017. He said he made a 74-yarder this past offseason — and a wind-aided 80-yarder on the day of the canceled Utah game last year.
But the longest drivers don’t always win on the PGA Tour. You have to have a reliable short game.
Havrisik has missed at least one PAT in each of the past three seasons. His success rate on field goals between 30 and 49 yards (59.1%) is only slightly better than his rate from 50-plus (55.6%). The consistency that has eluded him lies in making more kicks that are considered routine.
“His leg is unbelievable,” Dudzinski said. “He's gonna give us some advantages on some of the deeper field goals if he can be consistent there. I've seen him kick some long field goes inside; we'll see how he does outdoors.
“He's got a pro leg. I think he's that kind of a kicker. Great work ethic, leader — he's just got it all. We're looking for great things out of him.”
