UA training camp preview: New scheme means fresh start for veteran ends Harris, Brown

First-year Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown is trying to get the best out of his pass rushers. In some cases, that means getting under their skin.
Take veteran defensive end Jalen Harris, for example. Although he has improved his body and performance over the course of his Wildcats career, Harris hasn’t made notable gains in the sack department. He had none in four games last season.
“I tease him all the time,” Brown said in April. “I go, ‘How many sacks did you have last year?’ He hates it.”
Harris’ role and production will change this season. After vacillating between defensive end and outside linebacker during his UA career, Harris will be a full-time edge rusher under Brown. Brown’s calling card as a coordinator is generating pressure. It seems like a perfect match.
Harris isn’t the only defensive end who could thrive under Brown. JB Brown returned to the team after opting out last season and might have been the most dynamic defensive player in spring camp.
The roles Harris and JB Brown will play under Don Brown is the subject of our latest position preview ahead of training camp, which starts Friday morning.
Defensive linemen
Position rank: Third (out of eight)
Biggest camp question: How will Don Brown’s system bring out the best in defensive ends Harris and JB Brown?
“Dr. Blitz” isn’t just a nickname for Don Brown. It’s a way of life.
His scheme is based on bringing pressure. It could come from anywhere.
But when you look at the leading sackers from Brown’s time at Michigan, the production mainly came from expected spots. Among the players who ranked first or second in sacks in Brown’s five seasons with the Wolverines, only one) wasn’t a defensive lineman or strongside linebacker (defensive back Khaleke Hudson, in 2017). The names that popped up most frequently: Kwity Paye (DE), Josh Uche (SLB) and Chase Winovich (DE). Each ranked in the top two (including ties) twice over that span.
There are two logical explanations for this: (1) Edge rushers are put in that position for a reason; and (2) by sending blitzers from all angles, it creates openings and one-on-one matchups for those edge rushers.
In short: Brown’s system will benefit Harris and JB Brown.
Harris primarily played as an outside linebacker in a conservative 3-4 scheme last season under Paul Rhoads. Harris played a lot better than his lack of sacks would suggest.
Harris had 18 tackles in four games. That projects to 54 in 12 games, which would have doubled his career high.
Harris also had a career-best three pass breakups, including a diving effort on a sideline pass in the fourth quarter of the Arizona State game – by which point just about everyone, including most of the UA team, had checked out.
Harris ranked fourth among linebackers in the Pac-12 in overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics (minimum 175 snaps). That he covered (37 snaps) almost as much as he rushed (48) illustrates how Harris was miscast.
Harris, who has added more than 40 pounds of muscle to his 6-5 frame since coming to the UA in 2017, was a frequent visitor to the offensive backfield in spring. Often, he met JB Brown crashing in from the other side.
After taking off last season because of the pandemic, Brown is seeking to revitalize a career that seemed to stall in 2019. A breakout candidate that year, Brown saw his production fall from the previous campaign. He played both inside and outside and never found firm footing at either spot.
Brown returned to the team for the 2021 spring semester looking like a new man. He trimmed fat and gained muscle. He played every snap with an edge. He slotted perfectly into the strong-side end position, known as the “Anchor” in Don Brown’s scheme. JB Brown described his duties as “controlling the C gap, getting to the passer, just being disruptive.”
Brown also talked about the ways his namesake motivates the defense every day. Brown and Harris always have had the talent; it’s just a matter of extracting it.
“One practice doing good isn’t good enough,” JB Brown said. “We’ve got to keep building. We know we’re facing each other out here. The competition is going to get tougher down the road. So we just want to try to get better every day. If you think you had a good practice, go back and watch film because there’s something better you always could have done.”
