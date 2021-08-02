UA training camp preview: New scheme means fresh start for veteran ends Harris, Brown

Harris also had a career-best three pass breakups, including a diving effort on a sideline pass in the fourth quarter of the Arizona State game – by which point just about everyone, including most of the UA team, had checked out.

Harris ranked fourth among linebackers in the Pac-12 in overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics (minimum 175 snaps). That he covered (37 snaps) almost as much as he rushed (48) illustrates how Harris was miscast.

Harris, who has added more than 40 pounds of muscle to his 6-5 frame since coming to the UA in 2017, was a frequent visitor to the offensive backfield in spring. Often, he met JB Brown crashing in from the other side.

After taking off last season because of the pandemic, Brown is seeking to revitalize a career that seemed to stall in 2019. A breakout candidate that year, Brown saw his production fall from the previous campaign. He played both inside and outside and never found firm footing at either spot.

Brown returned to the team for the 2021 spring semester looking like a new man. He trimmed fat and gained muscle. He played every snap with an edge. He slotted perfectly into the strong-side end position, known as the “Anchor” in Don Brown’s scheme. JB Brown described his duties as “controlling the C gap, getting to the passer, just being disruptive.”