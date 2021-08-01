UA training camp preview: Pressure’s on Brennan Carroll to fix Wildcats’ offensive line

Every spot is critical, and contingency plans are essential. But perhaps no lineman is more pivotal to the unit’s — and Carroll’s — success than McCauley.

A sixth-year veteran who has been named to the watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, McCauley missed almost all of training camp last year because of a knee injury. He said he wouldn’t have been able to play in Arizona’s opener at Utah had it not been canceled because of COVID. He returned the following week against USC and played the rest of the way. But it’s reasonable to assume McCauley never was quite right physically, and who knows how that might have affected him mentally. Missed assignments and botched blitz pickups across the line were all too frequent in 2020.

Although he never has been a full-time offensive line coach, Carroll is expected to be an upgrade over predecessor Kyle DeVan. Or, put another way: Carroll better be.

Carroll has learned from some of the greats, most recently Mike Solari, whom Carroll assisted with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll praised Solari’s attention to detail and encyclopedic knowledge of blocking schemes and defensive fronts. Carroll needs to pass that wisdom along, and it needs to stick.