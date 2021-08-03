UA training camp preview: Revamped LB corps faces hurdles, but still can make up stagger

The other element that could help speed the process for the new-look LB corps is that Brown and Dudzinski are in charge of coaching it.

Brown coaches the inside linebackers (middle and weak side); Dudzinski coaches the outside ’backers (strong side and "Viper"). The two have known each other since the mid-1990s and have worked together at several stops since. Fisch has called Dudzinski the Robin to Brown’s Batman.

As such, Dudzinski faced no learning curve whatsoever when he joined the UA staff. He knows exactly what Brown wants out of his linebackers (and the defense as a whole) and how to communicate it. The loudest voices during spring practice were Brown’s and Dudzinski’s; at times, it was difficult to distinguish one from the other.

How all the parts will come together remains to be seen. The only certainty seems to be Pandy, who should start on the weak side. The senior is the one constant in the room amid dizzying change. He’s had a different position coach in each of his five seasons and is learning a new system for the third straight year.

“There's still some things I need to learn, but schematically and position-wise, I'm pretty sure I got most of it down pat,” Pandy said. “It's not really hard (to adjust to a new scheme). It just made me understand and evaluate football — understand defensive schemes and what the offense is trying to do with their different positions, different formations. It helped me, honestly, learn football a lot better than what I knew before.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.