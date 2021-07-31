UA training camp preview: Rise of the tight end offsets any worries about Wildcats' WR corps

One of the upshots of involving tight ends more is that it takes some pressure off the wide receiver corps. With two or three playing at a time — as opposed to three or four in each of the previous two offenses — fewer viable wideouts are needed. They also have another entire position group with which to share the burden.

That’s probably a good thing, as the wide receivers enter training camp with some question marks.

Stanley Berryhill III has emerged as the group’s leader and should be in line for a stellar season. Brian Casteel and Tayvian Cunningham offer experience and versatility.

Boobie Curry appeared ready for a breakout after a sharp uptick in play late in spring, but he still has to prove he can separate against top corners. Jalen Johnson possesses perhaps the best combination of size and speed, but he’s far from a finished product.

Jamarye Joiner would be in that top group if not for offseason foot surgery. He won’t be full go at the start of camp but has been “moving well,” Fisch said. He also expressed optimism about slippery slot receiver Jaden Mitchell, who’s on the mend from his second ACL surgery since 2018.

Any concerns about receiver depth are mitigated by the burgeoning tight end room. They’re all going to be involved in Fisch’s system.

