The University of Arizona will hold a memorial service at McKale Center on May 31 for football coaching legend Dick Tomey.
The service will start at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Doors open at 8 a.m. You can watch a live stream here.
Tomey, UA's all-time wins leader, died May 10 at age 80 after a battle with lung cancer. He spent 14 years at UA, owning a 95-64-4 record from 1987-2000, and led the Wildcats to 11 winning seasons. Tomey coached Arizona to a 10-2 mark in 1993 that ended with a win over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wildcats finished with a program-best 12-1 record in 1998 and peaked at No. 4 in the AP poll.
Tomey began his career as a head coach at Hawaii in 1977, and finished at San Jose State, retiring in 2009 at age 71.
In lieu of flowers, the Tomey family created the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund and is taking donations to provide scholarships and programming for underserved youth in areas where he coached.